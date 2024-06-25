Graven: Dark Fantasy FPS Blasts Onto PS4 & PS5 Today

3D Realms, Fulqrum Publishing, and developer Slipgate Ironworks have today released the dark fantasy action adventure shooter Graven on PS4 & PS5.

Bringing spell-slinging to consoles, Graven puts players in the robes of a disgraced Priest of the Orthoganol Order, hellbent on tearing his colleagues apart before they destroy the world. Explore sprawling hubs, battle against cultists, and search for secrets in an open-ended dark fantasy world. Graven’s console launch also features online multiplayer for up to 8 players.

Graven trailer unleashes Hell

Rise as an Exiled Priest of the Orthogonal Order and embark on a mission of bloody vengeance. Guided by the divine instruction of The Creator, cleanse the Order of its corruption in hopes of saving the world from rapidly encroaching evils.

Armed with a staff and a journal, set out into dark lands using magic to spread fires, freeze rivers, charge up machinery, and more, all while finding weapons to upgrade and evil to vanquish. Explore expansive hubs, solve tricky puzzles, and uncover heresies to exhume the evil rooted across the land once and for all.

Face off against over 20 distinct enemies and challenging bosses during fast-paced combat sequences. Explore levels to uncover well-hidden secrets and engrossing side quests across three hub worlds, and experiment with different spell and ability combinations to create a satisfying and immersive gameplay loop that rewards creative solutions in a mysterious world.