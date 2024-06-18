graven release date ps5

Dark Fantasy Shooter Graven Blasts Onto PS5 This Month

By Neil Bolt

Slipgate Ironworks will release a console version of dark fantasy shooter Graven later this month after launching on PC earlier this year.

Published by 3D Realms and Fulqrum, Graven hits PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 25, 2024.

Graven details

Action, mystery, and a chance for redemption await you in the gritty action first person puzzler Graven. Explore a dark fantasy world as a wrongly convicted man of faith. Battle the horrors of humanity, the wilds, and beyond using the environment, magic, and armaments.

A faithful priest of the Orthogonal order, exiled unto death for a crime in defense of another, you live again in a small boat, adrift in a swamp. A stranger ferries you to solid ground and bestows upon you vague instructions, along with a mysterious staff and book. Go forth, pious priest, alleviate suffering, uncover deceptions, and smash the eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself.

A marriage between modern development tools and techniques with a stark late 90s aesthetic bring the action first-person puzzler Graven to life, featuring character designs by Chuck Jones (Duke Nukem 3D, Half-Life) and the voice talent of Stephan Weyte (BLOOD, Fire Emblem, DUSK) in a dark yet distinct medieval fantasy experience.

Key features of Graven include,

  • Solve puzzles and scour lore to uncover the motives of the foul heretical sects behind the plagues and seasons undermining the land.
  • Alter your environment with all that surrounds you, wielding spells and crystals to adjust as you see fit in your pursuit.
  • Discover new weapons and upgrade them at blacksmiths and alchemists to customize your capability.
  • Expand your horizons by returning to old stomping grounds with new abilities and seeing how far down the chasms go.
  • Slay over thirty distinct enemies in an ever broadening world across numerous biomes.
  • Walk the parallel path, lest you stumble into the recesses of the world, where the fog knows no light, and creatures beyond time roam free.
  • Earn your peace.
