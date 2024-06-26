Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus PS5 Trophy List Finally Goes Live

At the start of this month, several third-party PS1 classics were patched to include trophy lists. One of those games was Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, but while the trophies for the PS4 version appeared on June 6, the PS5 trophy list has only gone live today after being delayed for an unknown reason.
The Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus PS5 Trophy List
Unsurprisingly, the game’s PS5 trophy list is identical to the PS4 list, including the much sought-after Platinum trophy. There are 34 trophies in total and you can see the full trophy list below:
Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus Platinum Trophy
- Champion of the Mudokons – Unlock all trophies in Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus.
Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus Gold Trophies
- Tee Total Chaos – Complete Hub 3 and shut down SoulStorm Brewery.
- Quarmic Abe – Save 150 Mudokons.
- Slig Sluggin’ – Slap a Slig and get away with it.
- Ancient Power – Call on the power of the Shrykull.
- Victorious Secret – Find any secret in the game.
Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus Silver Trophies
- FeeCo is Deleto – Shut down the FeeCo Depot gate.
- Like RuptureFarms All Over! – Complete Hub 1 of SoulStorm Brewery.
- Zo Long, Zulag – Complete Hub 2 of SoulStorm Brewery.
- Abe Knows the Way – Save 75 Mudokons.
- Not So Tough Now Are You? – Slap a Glukkon and get away with it.
- Give a Slog a Bone – Feed a Slog three bones.
- Bombs Away – While possessing a Flying Slig, drop a bomb on a Slig.
- No Pants No Gun – While possessing a Crawling Slig, find some pants.
- Tongue-Tied – While possessing a Slig, fail a Slig Voice Lock.
- Perils of the Job – While possessing a Glukkon, order a Slig to fall to its doom.
- Your Own Worst Enemy – While possessing a Slig or Glukkon, cause Abe to die.
Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus Bronze Trophies
- Thirst Quencher – Escape from Necrum Mines.
- Buried History – Find your way through Necrum.
- Scrab Wrangler – Complete the Mudanchee Vaults.
- Passing Paramites – Complete the Mudomo Vaults.
- Driving Dripik – Shut down the Slig Barracks gate.
- Framing Phleg – Shut down the Bonewerkz gate.
- Auto-Asphyxiation – Cause Abe to die from his own fart.
- See No Evil – Cause a Blind Mudokon to fall to its doom.
- Glukkon Brew Is Bad for You – Try to call a drink from the SoulStorm Brew Dispenser in Necrum Mines.
- The Safest Slig in the Business – Tune into M.O.M. News for the first time.
- Good Times! – Stand in front of the RuptureFarms terminal exit in the Main Lobby.
- Weird Science – Stand in front of the Vykkers Lab terminal exit in the Main Lobby.
- Just Smile and Wave Abe – Say hello to a Greeter.
- Respect the Grind – Cause Abe to die from a Mine Drill.
- Shocking Scenes – Cause Abe to die from an Electric Wall.
- Cannonball! – Cause Abe to fall to his doom.