Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus PS5 Trophy List

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus PS5 Trophy List Finally Goes Live

By Rebecca Smith

At the start of this month, several third-party PS1 classics were patched to include trophy lists. One of those games was Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, but while the trophies for the PS4 version appeared on June 6, the PS5 trophy list has only gone live today after being delayed for an unknown reason.

The Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus PS5 Trophy List

Unsurprisingly, the game’s PS5 trophy list is identical to the PS4 list, including the much sought-after Platinum trophy. There are 34 trophies in total and you can see the full trophy list below:

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus Platinum Trophy

  • Champion of the Mudokons – Unlock all trophies in Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus.

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus Gold Trophies

  • Tee Total Chaos – Complete Hub 3 and shut down SoulStorm Brewery.
  • Quarmic Abe – Save 150 Mudokons.
  • Slig Sluggin’ – Slap a Slig and get away with it.
  • Ancient Power – Call on the power of the Shrykull.
  • Victorious Secret – Find any secret in the game.

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus Silver Trophies

  • FeeCo is Deleto – Shut down the FeeCo Depot gate.
  • Like RuptureFarms All Over! – Complete Hub 1 of SoulStorm Brewery.
  • Zo Long, Zulag – Complete Hub 2 of SoulStorm Brewery.
  • Abe Knows the Way – Save 75 Mudokons.
  • Not So Tough Now Are You? – Slap a Glukkon and get away with it.
  • Give a Slog a Bone – Feed a Slog three bones.
  • Bombs Away – While possessing a Flying Slig, drop a bomb on a Slig.
  • No Pants No Gun – While possessing a Crawling Slig, find some pants.
  • Tongue-Tied – While possessing a Slig, fail a Slig Voice Lock.
  • Perils of the Job – While possessing a Glukkon, order a Slig to fall to its doom.
  • Your Own Worst Enemy – While possessing a Slig or Glukkon, cause Abe to die.

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus Bronze Trophies

  • Thirst Quencher – Escape from Necrum Mines.
  • Buried History – Find your way through Necrum.
  • Scrab Wrangler – Complete the Mudanchee Vaults.
  • Passing Paramites – Complete the Mudomo Vaults.
  • Driving Dripik – Shut down the Slig Barracks gate.
  • Framing Phleg – Shut down the Bonewerkz gate.
  • Auto-Asphyxiation – Cause Abe to die from his own fart.
  • See No Evil – Cause a Blind Mudokon to fall to its doom.
  • Glukkon Brew Is Bad for You – Try to call a drink from the SoulStorm Brew Dispenser in Necrum Mines.
  • The Safest Slig in the Business – Tune into M.O.M. News for the first time.
  • Good Times! – Stand in front of the RuptureFarms terminal exit in the Main Lobby.
  • Weird Science – Stand in front of the Vykkers Lab terminal exit in the Main Lobby.
  • Just Smile and Wave Abe – Say hello to a Greeter.
  • Respect the Grind – Cause Abe to die from a Mine Drill.
  • Shocking Scenes – Cause Abe to die from an Electric Wall.
  • Cannonball! – Cause Abe to fall to his doom.
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith

Rebecca is a News Writer for PSLS. After spending over 25 years gaming, she's accumulated quite a collection. Just don't ask her about the size of that backlog.

Share article

TRENDING

Related

X