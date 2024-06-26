Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus PS5 Trophy List Finally Goes Live

At the start of this month, several third-party PS1 classics were patched to include trophy lists. One of those games was Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, but while the trophies for the PS4 version appeared on June 6, the PS5 trophy list has only gone live today after being delayed for an unknown reason.

The Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus PS5 Trophy List

Unsurprisingly, the game’s PS5 trophy list is identical to the PS4 list, including the much sought-after Platinum trophy. There are 34 trophies in total and you can see the full trophy list below:

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus Platinum Trophy

Champion of the Mudokons – Unlock all trophies in Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus.

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus Gold Trophies

Tee Total Chaos – Complete Hub 3 and shut down SoulStorm Brewery.

– Call on the power of the Shrykull. Victorious Secret – Find any secret in the game.

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus Silver Trophies

FeeCo is Deleto – Shut down the FeeCo Depot gate.

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus Bronze Trophies