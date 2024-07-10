Cult Horror Game Lakeview Cabin Collection Heads to PlayStation This Month

Puppet Combo is publishing Roope Tamminem’s cult horror game Lakeview Cabin Collection for consoles nine years after its PC debut.

First released on PC in 2015, Lakeview Cabin is a 16-bit replayable horror game in which each episode homages classic horror movies, and the player is in control of the character’s fates.

Check out the trailer for the game below

The Lakeview Cabin Collection will be released on PS4 and PS5 on July 25, 2024.

Lakeview Cabin Collection is an exploration of the world of cult horror movies in this action puzzler through four episodes, each with their own unique themes and features. Play as four companions as they use anything they can get their hands on to survive in a horror experience unlike any other.

Episode III: At the secluded Camp Lakeview, defeat the masked assailant that’s terrorizing you and your fellow counselors!

Episode IV: Across the lake, search a cannibal-infested mansion for the means to you and your band’s escape!

Episode V: Survive Halloween while a masked killer plagues your neighborhood!

Episode VI: Get to the escape pod before shapeshifting, chest-bursting aliens take over your friends!

With hours of dynamic, choice-driven gameplay and lots of replayability, Roope Tamminem delivers an open-ended 16-bit bloodbath where you choose the outcome!