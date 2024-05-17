Survival Horror The Glass Staircase Gets PlayStation Release Next Week

The Puppet Combo survival horror The Glass Staircase, a homage to Italian zombie movies, hits PlayStation next week.

The Glass Staircase Details

The Glass Staircase evokes PS2-era survival horror. The story behind it is as follows.

It’s been a long time since you’ve seen your parents, hasn’t it? Not to worry, girls. Just listen to the voice on the intercom. Do what they say. They’ve provided you with a home. They’ve provided you food. They will make you into good girls.

This old house has never treated you wrong, now has it? Now be good girls, all of you. The Master will need you to be strong during these troubling times.

Remember: Good girls take their medicine. Good girls do their chores. Good girls go home.

The Glass Staircase is just one of many VHS-inspired horror games from Puppet Combo. The name behind lo-fi horror hits such as Babysitter Bloodbath, Christmas Massacre, Murder House, and Stay Out of the House. The developer created a publishing label for other retro-inspired horror devs called Torture Star Video. The label features gems such as Night at the Gates of Hell and Rewind or Die.

The Glass Staircase PlayStation release sees it released on PS4 and PS5 on May 24, 2024.