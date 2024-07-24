Cartoon Network and DC Characters Coming to MultiVersus

A recent leak revealed three new Cartoon Network and DC characters are coming to MultiVersus. Some existing MultiVersus characters will also reportedly get new skins, and several new stages are also on the way.

Who are the new MultiVersus characters?

Several leaked game assets in various stages of development on Tuesday. The new Cartoon Network MultiVersus characters are the Powerpuff Girls and Marceline from Adventure Time. The former were teased already, appearing briefly on Batman’s computer in the Joker gameplay trailer from May.

While Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup might be separate fighters, it seems likely the game will treat them as a single unit like Tom & Jerry. Meanwhile, Marceline has both a normal and giant bat model, suggesting she may be able to transform in gameplay. Unfortunately, the leak did not include any gameplay information.

According to the leak from X (formerly Twitter) user @AusilMV, DC’s Nubia is the third new MultiVersus character. Introduced in 1973, Nubia is an Amazon and was DC’s first black female superhero. Originally meant to be Wonder Woman’s long-lost sister, she’s usually now depicted as her close friend and ally. Nubia has had an increased profile in DC comics following the line-wide relaunch in 2016.

Speaking of new MultiVersus characters, WB Games showcased Samurai Jack in a trailer on Saturday. Adding to his default white robe and bearded season 5 skins, the leak also showed his dog and season 5 motorcycle armor. The leaker also shared an alternate Emperor Joker Skin and Max Fleisher Superman.

Finally, the leak revealed work-in-progress stages for Barbie, Harry Potter, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Powerpuff Girls, and possibly Mad Max. An additional unfinished stage featuring a steamboat may be related to Cartoon Network’s Over the Garden Wall.