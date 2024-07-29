New Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Trailer Showcases Weapons and Gory Combat

Focus Interactive released a new Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 trailer showcasing weapons and combat. The action game comes to PS5, Series X/S, and PC on September 9, but fans can preview the tools of carnage in the new video.

What was in the latest Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 trailer?

The weapons featured in the latest Space Marine 2 trailer weren’t necessarily all of them. However, Warhammer 40K will see many of their favorites on display. In addition, fans get a look at the ionic chainsword, the plasma incinerator, and various types of bolters. The trailer also showcases some of the game’s heavy and special weapons, which let players carve a path through the Tyranid hordes with ease.

Space Marine 2 players can battle the swarm on foot or in the air using Titus’ jetpack. Flying also allows Titus to launch himself at enemies for a powerful shockwave attack. Players can switch between ranged and melee combat with a single button press, and players will need it as they wade through the tide of flesh-eating aliens. The latest gameplay video also helps to showcase the importance of melee combat, which sets the Warhammer 40K game apart from the Gears of War style of third-person shooters.

Set in the far future of the 41’s millennium, the upcoming Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 follows Lieutenant Titus, a Space Marines super-soldier serving the Imperium of Man. Relic and THQ released the first game in 2011, earning mixed but generally positive reviews. Saber Interactive is developing the new game, with Focus Entertainment as publisher.