PlayStation’s New Mystery Studio May Have Been Uncovered by Fans

Sony unceremoniously announced a new PlayStation Studio amid a second round of layoffs at Bungie yesterday, and fans are now piecing together clues to figure it out. The revelation came in a blog by Bungie announcing its future after shedding a large number of talent, but the timing of the announcement seems to allign with recent recruitment activity within PlayStation.

New PlayStation Studio comprises of former Bungie developers

Let’s rewind back to 2021 for a bit. Sony struck a partnership with a new studio called Deviation Games, which was led by former Call of Duty developers including Jason Blundell. Deviation was supposed to be making a “ground-breaking” AAA IP for Sony, but that game never saw the light of day and Deviation Games shut down in March 2024.

Fast forward to May this year, when a former Deviation developer wrote on LinkedIn that “a lot of previous Deviation Games employees have setup their own studio at Sony working on an undisclosed new IP.” This new studio is reportedly being led by none other than Blundell.

Following yesterday’s announcement, some are convinced that the new PlayStation Studio Bungie was referring to is the aforementioned team. The IP in question is described as “an action game set in a brand-new science-fantasy universe.”

If true, it seems Sony now has a pretty talented new studio comprised of former Deviation Games and Bungie employees.