Bungie & Sony Forming New PlayStation Studio for Sci-Fi Action Game

As a part of Bungie’s announcement on Wednesday that it would be laying off 220 roles, the company also confirmed that they were forming a new studio within PlayStation Studios to work on a sci-fi action game.

In a post on Bungie’s blog regarding the layoffs, Bungie CEO Pete Parsons detailed some of the changes Bungie would be undergoing as part of the move. Alongside integrating 155 roles into Sony Interactive Entertainment, Parsons said that they would be working with PlayStation Studios to form a new studio that would work on a game that was originally one of Bungie’s “incubation projects.”

What do we know about the new PlayStation Studio?

“Second, we are working with PlayStation Studios leadership to spin out one of our incubation projects – an action game set in a brand-new science-fantasy universe – to form a new studio within PlayStation Studios to continue its promising development,” Parsons said.

In a statement on the layoffs, Pete Parsons detailed the reasons behind the elimination of 220 roles within the company. The decision has myriad reasons, including integrating a portion of its workforce into Sony Interactive Entertainment. But the common factor is money.

Currently, nothing else is known about the studio or just what development on the project might look like. While working on Destiny, Bungie is also working on Marathon, a new PVP extraction shooter that was originally announced last year.