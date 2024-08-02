Valorant Leaves Open Beta on Console, Update Schedule Revealed

Just one week after Valorant entered open beta testing on PS5, the game leaves beta testing behind. Version 1.0 has been released on the PlayStation Store and the full game is now available in the US, Canada, Europe, Brazil, and Japan. In typical Riot Games style, there was no announcement before Valorant’s full release, but the studio has now explained how the team will be approaching the game’s updates.

Riot Games currently updaters Valorant every two weeks on all platforms. These patches sort out issues with game balance, fix bugs, or add QoL improvements. In addition to these, larger updates are released “a few times per year” that change an Agent’s entire kit, either nerfing their abilities or increasing their strength. Larger updates are only released at a time “that won’t affect active Pro play schedules.” Both of these types of updates look set to continue into the future.

One thing the developer did make clear was that “parity between PC and console isn’t necessarily guaranteed.” This is because PC and console platforms have unique needs. Different input methods mean players come up with different playstyles. Some agents are also better on one platform than they are on the other. These reasons are likely part of why Xbox and PS5 players can compete with each other but they cannot compete against PC players.

Valorant can now be downloaded from the PlayStation Store for free. Any progress players had made during the open beta period will be transferred to the full game. There’s also the opportunity to play on PC too as players keep their progress between all platforms with the exception of ranking.

Several Valorant Points packages are also available from the PlayStation Store. The premium currency can be used to purchase cosmetics, Radionite Points, and the premium tier of the Battle Pass.