PSVR 2 Was Designed With PC Support in Mind, Says Sony

Sony Interactive Entertainment has dismissed suggestions that PSVR 2‘s PC support was planned to prevent the VR headset’s sales from dwindling further. This theory has been commonly used by journalists as well as the gaming community, but Sony has revealed that it considered PC compatibility right from the start.

Sony wanted to optimize PSVR 2 on PS5 before PC development

Sony made the aforementioned revelation during an interview with Japanese site AV Watch (translation via ResetEra). The company said that it always wanted players to enjoy “a wide range of VR content” and wants to “broaden the scope” of PSVR 2.

“The importance of PC support was recognized even within the PSVR 2 development team, and PC connection was also taken into consideration when the design phase of PSVR 2 began,” Sony said. The company added that it accelerated PC development once PS5 support was optimized to a satisfactory level.

We’re sure some folks will express skepticism over the aforementioned statement, but considering that the PSVR 2 launched in February 2023, 1.5 years doesn’t sound like enough time to bungle in PC compatibility especially if the headset wasn’t designed to support the platform from the very beginning.

Sony also told AV Watch that PSVR 2 is one of its “key products” for enhancing PlayStation‘s immersiveness.