Astro Bot Controllers Being Sold on eBay for 2x the Price

Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller pre-orders went live last Friday, and sold out almost instantly. Unsurprisingly, a large quantity of those controllers were picked up by scalpers, and can now be found on eBay for more than twice the retail price.

Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller listings by scalpers span dozens of pages

On eBay alone, there are dozens of pages full of Astro Bot controller listings by highly-rated sellers, and majority of them turn up as sponsored listings.

This is particularly frustrating to see because despite queuing up on time, a large number of players were unable to grab the controllers. PlayStation LifeStyle’s own staff spent north of 15 minutes trying to grab one, and although we were ultimately successful, we were met with numerous frustrating errors due to high traffic.

The Astro Bot DualSense was released in limited quantity, so they will not be restocked. Folks who missed out will have to forgo owning one unless they want to fork out anywhere between $125 to $200.

This generation of consoles has been marred by scalpers, starting with the PS5 itself when it launched in the midst of the pandemic. Although PS5 supply issues are long over, limited edition accessories and peripherals continue to be scalped. Last year, Spider-Man 2 PS5 covers met the same fate.