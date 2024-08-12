PSA: Astro Bot PS5 Controller Back in Stock for Limited Time

Folks who initially missed out on the limited edition Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller should hurry up and snag one now while they still have a chance. Sony has restocked the peripheral on PS Direct, and pre-orders are still available at the time of this writing. The controllers have not been restocked on Amazon.

Scalpers didn’t spare Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller

The Astro Bot controller’s design got a very positive reception, with many calling it the best limited edition DualSense to date. It’s no surprise then that as soon as pre-orders opened, players flocked to purchase the item. Unfortunately, scalpers were a step ahead and managed to beat a lot of players to the front of digital queues, picking up a large quantity of controllers.

As we reported yesterday, dozens of pages of Astro Bot DualSense listings turned up on eBay alone, selling the peripheral for more than 2x the retail price. Players have been venting their frustration online over this situation for a number of years, but sadly, there’s no respite.

We advise our readers to wait it out whenever such a situation arises as there’s a chance items will be restocked.

The Astro Bot DualSense will be shipped ahead of the game’s launch on September 6.