2025 Will Be PS5’s Best Year in Terms of Content, Insider Reckons

A known insider reckons that 2025 will be PS5’s best year in terms of exclusives and content following a bit of a drought. Sony has published quite a few exclusives this year, but first-party PlayStation Studios have seen a bit of a lull, which is set to change with some relatively smaller games including Concord, Astro Bot, and Lego Horizon Adventures.

Sony acknowledged lack of tentpole PS5 exclusives, but that might change in 2025

Insider NateTheHate, who has a pretty good reputation, said in a recent podcast that PS5 is primed to have a “strong” 2025, with PlayStation Studios all quietly cooking. He’s of the view that next year might be PS5’s best year in this entire generation and he’s fairly confident that players will hear more from Sony in fall 2024.

NateTheHate shared these views nearly two weeks ago, but they’re particularly noteworthy now because Sony recently announced its financial results for FY2024, during which it acknowledged a lack of “tentpole” games. In the same earnings call, Sony promised that PlayStation Studios will aim to “consistently and continuously release hit titles” following a restructuring exercise earlier this year.

Will we finally see something from studios like Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, Sucker Punch Productions, and Insomniac Games in 2025? We sure hope so!