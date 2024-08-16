The Last of Us Abby Actress Needed More Security While Filming TV Series

Filming is currently taking place for The Last of Us Season 2 and it seems like the studios have needed to take more security precautions for Abby actress Kaitlyn Dever. The second season of the show closely follows the events of The Last of Us Part II, which attracted an intense player reaction over its plot.

Why was more security needed for Abby on The Last of Us TV series?

Here’s a spoiler-free explanation. The Last of Us Part II attracted controversy over its plot even before the game’s release following a massive leak of its “woke” storyline and critical scenes. Unhappy players petitioned for the game to be rewritten, while others resorted to review bombing the game and hurling abuse at developer Naughty Dog and others involved in the making of the game.

The majority of the abuse went towards actress Laura Bailey, who even acknowledged that the character’s actions meant she wasn’t supposed to be liked by players. Despite Naughty Dog condemning the rampant toxicity within the gaming community, Isabela Merced, who plays Dina during the second season of the TV series, told the Happy Sad Confused that hostility towards the fictional character continues even now:

“There are so many strange people in this world because there are people that genuinely hate Abby, who is not a real person. Just a reminder, not a real person. And Kaitlyn had to be extra secured by security when it came to the filming of this.”

Merced did add that Dever is “a cool person who just does not get phased by things” and “who really has her head in the right place.” However, there is concern for Dever over the vitriol she could face following the airing of The Last of Us season 2, especially as death threats aimed at Bailey continued for years after the release of The Last of Us Part II.