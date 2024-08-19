PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning August 19, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week beginning August 19, 2024, has gotten shorter this week but does include a couple of bigger AAA releases. The catch is that only PS5 owners get to enjoy them. The highlight of the week will be action RPG Black Myth: Wukong, although there’s also multiplayer shooter Concord

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of August 19 to 25, 2024.

PS5 Games

Tribe: Primitive Builder (August 19)

Black Myth: Wukong (August 20)

Dustborn (August 20)

Predecessor (August 20)

Cyber Mission (August 21)

Mangavania 2 (August 21)

Naive Boy Super Lash (August 21)

Wheel Riders (August 21)

Long Yard Run (August 22)

Rise Eterna War (August 22)

Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch (August 22)

TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA (August 22)

Concord (August 23)

The Jumping Donut (August 23)

Learn to Play Vol. 5 – Break the Blocks (August 23)

Magnus Trilogy (August 23)

Operation: Polygon Storm (August 23)

Pixicharm – Dinoluship (August 23)

Supermarket Simulator Pro (August 23)

PS4 Games

Dustborn (August 20)

Predecessor (August 20)

Cyber Mission (August 21)

Mangavania 2 (August 21)

Naive Boy Super Lash (August 21)

Wheel Riders (August 21)

Long Yard Run (August 22)

Rise Eterna War (August 22)

TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA (August 22)

Aery – Ancient Empires (August 23)

The Jumping Donut (August 23)

Learn to Play Vol. 5 – Break the Blocks (August 23)

Operation: Polygon Storm (August 23)

Pixicharm – Dinoluship (August 23)

Supermarket Simulator Pro (August 23)

A Bibelot: Prototo (August 24)

A total of 19 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 16 titles. Black Myth: Wukong, the action RPG based on the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, is making its console debut exclusively on PS5. The game is supposed to come to Xbox Series X|S later but has been delayed due to optimization issues.

Meanwhile, PS5 exclusive multiplayer shooter Concord makes its debut at the end of the week, although early access begins tomorrow, August 20. The game is available to preload right now.

Finally, PSVR 2 players miss out this week as there are no new games due to be released this week.