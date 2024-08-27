Lego Horizon Adventures Release Date Leaked By Sony

The Lego Horizon Adventures release date has been leaked. The release date for the game, which is coming to Nintendo Switch as well as PS5 and PC, is expected to be announced during today’s Nintendo Direct show. Still, it seems like Sony has accidentally let the cat Thunderjaw out of the bag early.

Lego Horizon Adventures will be released on November 14, 2024. The game will arrive on PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on day one but there is currently no sign of an Xbox release.

The release date briefly appeared on the game’s product page on the PlayStation website. It has since been removed but not before it was spotted by Reddit user foreveryoung1108, who managed to grab a screenshot. The game is also only available to wishlist right now, but seeing as the screenshot also showed a download button, it’s expected that preorders will go live when the release date is confirmed. The announcement is likely to be made during today’s Nintendo Direct show, which will air very soon.

The game will explore Aloy’s story from the very beginning when she is found in a cave as a baby by a huntsman called Rost. He raises her and teaches her everything she needs to know to survive. When she heads off on a search for her true destiny, she finds a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet. She tells her that the world is endangered by a group of sun worshipers who bow to an Ancient Evil, and she must confront their leader Helis.

In a break from the storytelling of the original games, Lego Horizon Adventures also lets players turn the village of Mother’s Heart into a theme park. By constructing and decorating unique LEGO buildings and ornaments, there’s always the chance to admire the rampaging Thunderjaws from the top of a Ferris Wheel. While wearing a banana costume.