PS5 Pro update

Leaked PS5 Pro Design Leaves Players Concerned

By Zarmena Khan

The PS5 Pro design has seemingly leaked along with some information about Sony’s reveal plans, and early reactions aren’t great. A known insider shared a sketch of the console based on what they have seen, and it’s missing a major component that the insider cannot confirm exists or not.

The PS5 Pro design is missing a disc drive, and players are worried

The leak comes from none other than trusty insider and Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has a pretty stellar track record. According to them, the console will indeed be called a PS5 Pro, and it’ll look very similar to the existing PS5 Slim.

The upgraded hardware, which will apparently ship in the standard white color, will support two USB-C ports and power button in the front, with three black stripes differentiating it from the current slim models. Although billbil-kun played safe by sharing a sketch, we’re not even going to embed that here to avoid a copyright strike. However, you can see it hosted in the tweet below and on Dealabs:

According to billbil-kun, the PS5 Pro appears to be slightly thicker than the standard PS5 and will come with the standard DualSense.

Now, to address the elephant in the room, billbil-kun can’t confirm if the PS5 Pro will ship with a disc drive or not. They also can’t confirm if what they have seen — which is a digital model — is the only version of the console or not.

It is possible that Sony will sell a disc drive separately (which it currently does, anyway) and decided to ship the PS5 Pro without one to avoid a hefty price tag — something I expressed concerns about just a day ago.

Although their reactions are premature, players are concerned about the potential lack of a disc drive, especially since billbil-kun doesn’t seem to have this information. However, what the insider does know is that the PS5 Pro will be officially revealed in first half of September 2024.

Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

Share article

TRENDING

Related

X