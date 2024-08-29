Leaked PS5 Pro Design Leaves Players Concerned

The PS5 Pro design has seemingly leaked along with some information about Sony’s reveal plans, and early reactions aren’t great. A known insider shared a sketch of the console based on what they have seen, and it’s missing a major component that the insider cannot confirm exists or not.

The PS5 Pro design is missing a disc drive, and players are worried

The leak comes from none other than trusty insider and Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has a pretty stellar track record. According to them, the console will indeed be called a PS5 Pro, and it’ll look very similar to the existing PS5 Slim.

The upgraded hardware, which will apparently ship in the standard white color, will support two USB-C ports and power button in the front, with three black stripes differentiating it from the current slim models. Although billbil-kun played safe by sharing a sketch, we’re not even going to embed that here to avoid a copyright strike. However, you can see it hosted in the tweet below and on Dealabs:

billbil-kun: name of the next PS5 model is indeed "PlayStation 5 Pro"



-A sketch illustration of the console based on the final design is provided



-Does not know if there is an edition with a disc drive



-Same DualSense controller



-Expects announcement in first half of… pic.twitter.com/2n4BtlnQZl — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 29, 2024

According to billbil-kun, the PS5 Pro appears to be slightly thicker than the standard PS5 and will come with the standard DualSense.

Now, to address the elephant in the room, billbil-kun can’t confirm if the PS5 Pro will ship with a disc drive or not. They also can’t confirm if what they have seen — which is a digital model — is the only version of the console or not.

It is possible that Sony will sell a disc drive separately (which it currently does, anyway) and decided to ship the PS5 Pro without one to avoid a hefty price tag — something I expressed concerns about just a day ago.

Although their reactions are premature, players are concerned about the potential lack of a disc drive, especially since billbil-kun doesn’t seem to have this information. However, what the insider does know is that the PS5 Pro will be officially revealed in first half of September 2024.