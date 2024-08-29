PS5 Pro SSD Size Leaked, Will Run Quieter and Cooler – Report

PS5 Pro‘s SSD size has been leaked by the same insider who first outed the console’s specs accurately. The leaker claims that he saw the PS5 Pro’s dev kit, which supported a 2TB hard drive. But before you get your hopes up, he also cautioned that the retail model might not feature the same storage space.

PS5 Pro should feature a 2TB SSD to justify calling it a hardware upgrade

The tidbit of information above comes from YouTuber MooresLawIsDead, who is now also famous for earning a copyright strike from Sony for leaking PS5 Pro’s specs. According to MLID, the new hardware will draw the same power as the base model, making it run efficiently. He also claims that the PS5 Pro is quieter and cooler than the standard PS5.

A 2TB storage space makes sense considering the size of modern AAA games. Those who purchase games digitally often find themselves running out of space on the standard consoles, prompting them to splash on storage expansion.

We don’t expect PS5 Pro to be a cheap machine, so coming with a stock 2TB SSD is almost a necessity, especially considering Microsoft is about to put out an Xbox Series X with 2TB storage as well.

Earlier today, the PS5 Pro’s design leaked and there is speculation that players will need to purchase a disc drive separately. Here’s hoping that isn’t true, and the PS5 Pro does indeed come with a bigger SSD.