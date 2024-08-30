Astro Bot PS5 Sequel Possibly Teased by Dev

An Astro Bot sequel has potentially been hinted at in the game’s trophies, which point to more adventures for the fan-favorite robot.

What do we know about a potential Astro Bot sequel?

Following the trophy list for the upcoming platformer making its way online, fans were quick to spot that the Platinum trophy for the game congratulates players and says that Team Asobi will see players “in Astro’s next adventure!”

While this isn’t confirmation of anything, Team Asobi has often referenced future titles in past games’ trophies. In Astro Bot’s Playroom, for example, the Platinum trophy also tells players they’ll be back with a “new adventure.” With Astro Bot set to launch on September 6, 2024, a sequel is likely some time from coming out, however, but due to Astro becoming a psuedo mascot for the PlayStation, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him pop up in the future.

There are 44 trophies in the Astro Bot trophy list, including the coveted Platinum trophy. According to creative director Nicolas Doucet, those aiming for that Platinum trophy will need to spare 12-15 hours to beat the game depending on their playstyle.

As well as the story progress trophies, players will need to find and rescue all of the Bots in several different biomes. There are a total of 300 Bots across the entire game, half of which are cameo Bots from other PlayStation games.

Astro Bot is described as a “full-sized adventure” that will offer “over four times more worlds” than the original PS5 experience, as well as new powers, features, and characters to interact with.