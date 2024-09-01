PSA: All Astro’s Playroom Special Bots Out Now, Will Transfer to Astro Bot PS5

The final Astro’s Playroom update for all four special bots is out now, and the DLC can be carried over to Astro Bot when it launches on Friday, September 6, for the PS5. The special bots are from Bloodborne, Returnal, Gran Turismo, and Ape Escape. All four come with separate trophies in Astro’s Playroom.

Alongside releasing the four special bots and a new launch trailer for Astro Bot, Sony has announced a “special celebration countdown” for the game in Astro’s Playroom. Players have until September 6 to pre-order the game and unlock costumes and paints for the DualSpeeder before everyone else.

Pre-ordering the digital edition comes with the above as well as Astro Bot’s digital artbook and soundtrack. Sony‘s really going all in on the upcoming adventure, and gauging fan response, it’s working wonders.

In case you’re having trouble unlocking the four special bots, make sure to check out Astro’s Playroom’s community on PSNProfiles, which has solutions to the most common issues players are facing.

We’ll be playing Astro Bot for our readers and will have our thoughts ready in time for the game’s launch.