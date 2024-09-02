Astro Bot PS5 Physical Edition Out in the Wild and It Looks Great

Astro Bot PS5 disc/physical edition is already out in the wild as a retailer — reported to be Walmart — has broken the game’s street date. Astro Bot is releasing on Friday, September 6, but one player managed to pick up their copy, and it has us appreciating the level of detail in the package — a rarity in this day and age.

Astro Bot PS5 disc/physical edition comes with some cool goodies

X user RandomMGSFan posted photos of their copy of Astro Bot, and claimed that they picked it up from Walmart. The disc features cute Astro Bot art, and pulling the disc out reveals even cuter artwork underneath. We spotted the Ape Escape and God of War bots, among others.

Just a reminder: Astro Bot’s physical edition also comes with a reversible poster, and although the photo below isn’t the best one, the colors still pop out so we can only imagine how much better it looks in person.

Neato pic.twitter.com/wN2ElKRTDI — Just a Random LaD Fan ??? (@RandomMGSFan) September 1, 2024

The physical edition also includes the following digital bonuses:

PaRappa Lovestruck Lyricist outfit

Glorious Graffiti Dual Speeder paint color

2 Astro Avatars

Pre-ordering any of the editions will reward players with the Astro Lovestruck Lyricist outfit, the Glorious Graffiti Dual Speeder paint color, and two Astro Avatars. All of the above cost a sweet $60!

Don’t forget to unlock the four special bots in Astro’s Playroom to carry over.