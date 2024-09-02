Players Debate Whether PS5 Pro Would Be a Better Deal Than PC

As speculations about PS5 Pro‘s potentially hefty price tag circulate, an intense debate has ensued over console vs PC cost and specs. One side is of the view that it’s impossible to build a decent PC in the same price as a console, while the other insists that they can build a PC capable of handling demanding games with used parts.

PlayStation’s Mark Cerny previously weighed in on the PS5 vs PC cost and specs debate

It’s been widely speculated that the PS5 Pro will cost somewhere between $600-$700. Some folks claim that it’s possible to build a PC that’s on par with the console (based on the specs leaked thus far) within the same price range. But a PC has a lot more uses than just playing games and allows a lot more freedom than a console.

However, many have pointed out that given the price of PC components, building a rig capable of running modern AAA games efficiently will cost more than $700. In response to the “used parts” argument, PlayStation’s own Mark Cerny previously pointed out that a used console is significantly cheaper than a PC made of used parts, so at the end of the day, console still comes out to be cheaper.

“They had to get a used motherboard,” Cerny told GamesIndustry.biz in reference to a YouTube channel that attempted to make a PC equivalent to the PS5. “That was the only way that they could build a PS5 equivalent for a PS5 price. And if you’re using used parts… well you can get a used PS5 on eBay for $300-something.”

