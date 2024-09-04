As Expected, PS Plus Is Losing 4 More Games With Little Notice

It looks like one-month notice for games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium is truly a thing of the past. Over the last couple of months, Sony has repeatedly removed games with notices as little as a few days, or gone ahead and quietly removed games without any warning. Unfortunately, September 2024 is no exception.

Within the next two weeks, players will lose 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2, Unpacking, and Planet Coaster. This is in addition to the previously announced list, which includes Horizon Forbidden West. The full list of departures as of today is as follows:

Horizon Forbidden West

Star Ocean: First Departure R

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

NieR: Replicant

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Alien: Isolation

Cloudpunk

Spiritfarer

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2

Unpacking

Planet Coaster

Players are understandably voicing their frustration within PS Plus communities as they’re constantly having to guess what’s leaving. Starting a game and then losing it mid-campaign is certainly annoying, especially for those playing multiple games from the catalogs.

Unfortunately, it looks like this is the new norm, so expect more sudden departures.