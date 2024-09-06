PS5 Pro Seemingly Revealed by Sony

The official PS5 Pro reveal has come in an unexpected way: PlayStation’s 30th anniversary celebration artwork. The mid-gen upgrade’s design was first leaked by a reliable insider last week, and hawk-eyed fans quickly noticed an eerily similar looking design tucked away within the artwork that Sony shared yesterday.

Fans were already expecting an unconventional PS5 Pro reveal

The artwork in question can be seen below, and the highlighted console is purportedly the PS5 Pro.

As people are pointing out, PS5 Pro design may have been revealed through the PlayStation 30th Anniversary image



Interestingly, players have long been speculating that the PS5 Pro’s reveal won’t be a conventional one. A while back, I wrote that I wouldn’t be surprised to see the PS5 Pro Easter Egg in Astro Bot since the franchise is known to revolve around the PS5 as well as its peripherals and components. But I certainly wasn’t expecting Sony to tease the console via PlayStation’s 30th anniversary art.

All of this seems to add weight to rumors that the PS5 Pro will be announced within the next week or so, and there will be a digital PlayStation event around the same time (give or take) as Tokyo Game Show 2024, where Sony will have a physical booth.

Fingers crossed for a reasonable price tag!