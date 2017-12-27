D3 Publisher Announces Earth Defense Force 5 Sales Cross 250,000 Total Shipments

D3 Publisher (via Siliconera) has announced today that Earth Defense Force 5 sales have been going very well, as the PlayStation 4 game has now surpassed 250,000 total shipments and digital sales in Japan. To celebrate the accomplishment, the publishers have made and released a new video featuring Japanese idol and actress Nana Asakawa.

The company hasn’t yet announced how many of the total shipped units have sold, but 250,000 is still a lot, and proves that fans are out there demanding the games. With the holiday rush still going on, it wouldn’t be surprising to see that number grow by the next time D3 announces an update.

In case you missed it, the Season Pass for Earth Defense Force 5 was recently revealed, and you can check out the information for it below, and make sure to head over to our post covering the Season Pass for the entire list:

Earth Defense Force 5 will have a Season Pass that grants buyers access to two large-scale add-ons due out at some point post-launch, D3 Publisher announced. In addition to the large-scale add-ons, the Season Pass will include more than seven additional weapons that do not appear in the main story (weapons, vehicles, support equipment, etc.). Users who purchase the Season Pass will also receive an Earth Defense Force 5 PlayStation 4 custom theme and the Ranger-exclusive “Decoy Launcher ‘Pale Wing’” for use in the game. Ranger-exclusive “‘Decoy Launcher ‘Pale Wing’” Equipment that deploys a human-like balloon. The balloon acts as a “decoy” to get the enemy’s attention. In order to make it difficult for enemies to figure out it is a decoy, the decoy employs mechanisms that make it even more human-like. By fine-tuning the air pressure in every part of the balloon, success has been achieved in moving the balloon.

All early buyers will get a code for the Air Raider-exclusive Combat Frame ‘Nyx’ Gold Coat:

A gold coated version of “Nyx,” a Combat Frame of which only few have been produced. It is coated in radar wave-reflecting gold paint, but it has not shown to have any practical effect on the battlefield. From its appearance, it looks to be a rare machine that was used by a commander or for ceremonial purposes.

Earth Defense Force 5 is available now.

[Source: Siliconera]