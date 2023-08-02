EDF: World Brothers 2 Announced, First Details on Spin-off

D3 Publisher announced that another Earth Defense Force title would be coming soon, this time in the form of Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2.

What do we know about Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2?

The newest issue of Weekly Famitsu (via Gematsu) has revealed that the game will be coming out for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The title is set to be a spin-off to the main Earth Defense Force series, and will feature a voxel graphics-themed world for players to defend.

As members of the Earth Defense Force, players will have to defend against the “Gaiark,” who emerge from within the planet and begin tearing it apart. According to the magazine, the game will include four new classes from 2022’s Earth Defense Force 6.

The game will likely serve as a sequel of some sort to 2020’s Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, which introduced the voxel graphics into the franchise.

The Earth Defense Force series is a franchise of mostly third-person shooters. The series began back in 2003, when a game released as Monster Attack was released in Japan for the PlayStation 2. Since then, a variety of games have been released in the series, with the most recent being Earth Defense Force 6.