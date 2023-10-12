Earth Defense Force 6 Release Date Window Set

The Earth Defense Force 6 release date window has officially been set by D3 Publisher, giving fans a better idea of when they can play the newest entry in the bug-busting series.

The company revealed that Earth Defense Force 6 will release in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5 and PC in spring 2024. The game first launched in Japan on August 25, 2022, meaning international fans have been waiting more than a year for new information on when the latest entry would land worldwide.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

You can also check out a number of screenshots from the upcoming game below:

What is Earth Defense Force 6 about?

“In the year 2025, humanity won the war against the unknown invaders known as ‘Primers,’ and peace returned to the planet,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “As a result of the conflict, 90 percent of Earth’s population was destroyed, and civilization was on the brink of collapse. Earth Defense Force 6 picks up three years after the events of Earth Defense Force 5 in the year 2027. The survivors continue their efforts to rebuild but threats to the world’s safety remain persistent.

“The Primers left behind many alien colonists and the two species have become increasingly hostile toward one another. The number of invasive organisms nesting in the depths of the earth and its ruins continues to increase. The Earth Defense Force (EDF) is once again called upon to protect the planet from the aggressive extraterrestrial invaders and determine the true purpose of the giant ring-shaped object that has recently appeared in the sky. Will the EDF be able to pull humanity from the edge of defeat, or will this be the species’ last stand?”