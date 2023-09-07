Persona 6 release date window possibly leaked.

According to a known Persona leaker, the Persona 6 release date window won’t be anytime soon, contrary to previous reports. Previous rumors had indicated that the game might be released in late 2024, with a reveal planned for this year at the earliest.

According to Twitter user MbKKssTBhz5, who accurately leaked Persona and Atlus games info in the past, Persona 6 is currently expected in 2025 but is more likely to launch sometime in 2026. Apparently, the game’s scope is much bigger than Persona 5‘s, and it will also be a “different” game in “many ways.” Considering the major step up from P5, MbKKssTBhz5 recons that P6 is going to take its sweet time.

The next Persona was not going to come out in 2024. Right now it’s 2025, but 2026 is much more likely.



It is a a higher scale game than P5, but in many ways it will be different too. P3R is in some ways a test for this game. It will be a much larger step than P5 from P3/P4. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) September 5, 2023

It’s not all bad news for Persona fans, however. MbKKssTBhz5 claims that there is a Persona game scheduled for reveal next year, and perhaps it is this mystery game that previous rumors were confusing with P6. According to this report, the mystery Persona game will feature the entire series’ cast and will be released within the next fiscal year.

P5X will also be released in Japan next, and a closed beta test is being worked on for it. There will be an announcement for this eventually. P5X is close to being released in China too. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) September 5, 2023

MbKKssTBhz5 also claims that there’s a new Shin Megami Tensei title in the works, which is connected to SMT5.