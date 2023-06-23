PS6 and Next-Gen Xbox Release Date Window Shared by Microsoft

Microsoft has shared what it believes is the expected PlayStation 6 (PS6) and next-gen Xbox release date window. This little tidbit was found in court documents that followed yesterday’s showdown between Microsoft/Activision Blizzard and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over the latter’s attempts to block the two from merging.

According to Microsoft, the PS6 and next-gen Xbox consoles should launch by 2028. But why would the company talk about next-gen consoles’ release window? We’re glad you’re wondering! It’s all about the 10-year Call of Duty contract that Sony refuses to sign, much to Microsoft’s dismay.

“The duration of Microsoft’s commitment to Sony is a 10-year term, to take effect upon completion of the Transaction,” Microsoft says. “This term would in any case go beyond the expected starting period of the next generation of consoles (in 2028). Thus, Call of Duty will be published on successor PlayStation consoles should one be released during the term of the agreement.”

Sony, however, isn’t pleased. The company has said that the offer is inadequate and has expressed concerns that Microsoft may purposely release an inferior version of Call of Duty on the PS5.

The legal battle continues…