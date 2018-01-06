Rainbow Six Siege’s Jager Glitch Being Fixed on PC, Console Players Will Have to Wait

Rainbow Six Siege‘s notorious Jager glitch, which allows players to become almost invincible by covering the operator’s head with a shield, is finally being fixed. Ubisoft has announced that it’s preparing to deploy the fix on PC next week but console players will have to wait due to reasons outside of the developer’s control.

Over on Reddit, Ubisoft released the following statement:

We have finished validating the potential fix for the Jäger glitch. The fix works, and we are in the process of preparing a build to be deployed next week. We do not have an exact date for this deployment yet, but are targeting earlier in the week. Unfortunately, for our console players, there are aspects outside of our control that prevent us from being able to deploy a patch at this point in the year. As a result, we have included the fix in our next scheduled patch (Mid-Season Reinforcements). We are planning to begin the TTS testing for 4.2 next week.

Rainbow Six Siege is set to receive year three content in the near future, which includes:

8 new operators from the world’s highly performing CTUs

2 brand new maps set in Italy and Morocco

1 existing map make over with a new level design and art direction

You can find more details on the above in our previous coverage.

We’ll update our readers when the fix is live for consoles.

