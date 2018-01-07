Fortnite Players May Experience Server Issues Over the Week Due to Ongoing Back-End Updates

If you follow technology news, you might be aware of two major CPU bugs, “Meltdown” and “Spectre,” that are plaguing Intel processors made in the last 20 years. Since these exploits can provide hackers access to sensitive data, companies are taking measures to deploy security fixes, and Epic Games is one of them.

In a recent post on its website, the developer has blamed security updates for the recent login and server issues that Fortnite players have been experiencing. Since this affects the game’s back-end infrastructure, the issues seem to affect all platforms.

As Epic continues to upgrade its systems, players have been warned that they may continue to experience these issues over the week. The developer wrote:

All of our cloud services are affected by updates required to mitigate the Meltdown vulnerability. We heavily rely on cloud services to run our back-end and we may experience further service issues due to ongoing updates. Unexpected issues may occur with our services over the next week as the cloud services we use are updated. We are working with our cloud service providers to prevent further issues and will do everything we can to mitigate and resolve any issues that arise as quickly as possible. Thank you all for understanding. Follow our twitter @FortniteGame for any future updates regarding this issue.

In case none of this makes sense to you and you’d like some further reading, then this article explains the issue in depth.

[Source: Epic Games]