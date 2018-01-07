Latest Paladins Lore Cinematic Video Shows A Realm Divided

Today marks the Paladins World Championship finals at Hi-Rez Expo 2018, so Hi-Rez Studios took the time to release a new lore cinematic for their free-to-play shooter. The video called “A Realm Divided,” shows off several different characters, and gives some great backstory. It’s also worth noting that this wasn’t the first cinematic for Paladins released this week. They put one called “Go To War” out on Thursday, which you should watch if you missed it.

Check out the latest Paladins lore cinematic video below:

In case you missed it earlier, Hi-Rez Studios also announced that a battle royale mode was coming to the game called Paladins: Battlegrounds. They’ve also released over 40 minutes of gameplay footage, which shows a good look at the exciting battle royale offering. Here’s a brief overview of the 100-player offering:

Designed from the ground-up to be played in teams, players must work together to survive in Paladins: Battlegrounds. Supports struggle to keep their Front Liners alive, while Damage Champions let the bullets fly and Flanks look for any possible assassination. Players spawn into a massive map — over 300 times the square footage of a typical Paladins’ Siege map. Then they hop onto their mounts and begin exploring, looting their way through more than four dozen outposts and tracking zeppelins that drop legendary gear. As the fog contracts, the stakes are raised. The last team standing wins. And that’s not easy with 100 players all fighting to win.

Paladins is available now as a free-to-play game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac.