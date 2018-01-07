Until Dawn Prequel The Inpatient Gets New Trailer

Until Dawn prequel The Inpatient is set to release January 23, 2018 and now developer Supermassive Games is giving fans another look at the upcoming horror game. The half-minute video shows the sense of atmosphere the game builds. It was previously delayed in order to “ensure the [developers] have the time they need to make [The Inpatient] as enjoyable for players as possible.”

Set before the events of Until Dawn, The Inpatient takes place in the Blackwood Sanatorium during the 1950s. Players take the role of a “patient with no knowledge of who you are or how you got to be there,” and it’ll feature choice-driven gameplay similar to Until Dawn. Supermassive says that players will get to “influence and shape how the story unfolds as you witness the horrific events of the sanatorium’s final days.”

Check out the latest The Inpatient trailer below:

For more on the upcoming Until Dawn prequel, check out our E3 2017 The Inpatient preview. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say:

Easily one of the most visually impressive PSVR games, The Inpatient drives its terror through psychological means, immersing the player in the eerie unknown and creating an unease that persists throughout. The story of the first was a brilliant thrill ride through multiple horror genres, and The Inpatient has the potential to drop us right in the middle of it all using the virtual reality platform. When I stood up for the short demo, I was visibly shaken, a mixture of emotions flowing through me from confusion to unease and fear. If you know the story of Until Dawn, you know how the story of The Inpatient is likely to end, but with what I saw, I’m convinced there’s even more to Blackwood Sanatorium than the history that we dug up in Until Dawn. Looks like we’re going to have to get admitted to discover those secrets.

The Inpatient releases January 23, 2o18 exclusively for PlayStation VR.