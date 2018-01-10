A Brand new Sony Japan Trademark was Discovered for Something Called RaySpace

Earlier today, a thread on the Games subreddit uncovered that Sony Japan’s Studio has recently filed a trademark for something known as RaySpace. The trademark, which was filed in Canada by Sony Japan, doesn’t reveal too much about what the game or service could be, but given who trademarked it, it wouldn’t be surprising to find out that this was some type of game in the works.

As it stands, Sony Japan’s Studio is currently working on the Shadow of the Colossus remaster, with nothing else officially announced after the game. With the new year upon us and plenty of conventions and announcements to come, this is certainly something players will want to keep their eyes on. Make sure to stay tuned for any updates as they become available.

One of Sony Japan’s latest games was Knack II. For more on the game, check out our Knack II review:

Knack 2 is an improvement on the first game in every way possible. Mark Cerny and his team have proven that they can take criticism, iterate on it, and then give players even more for their money than was expected. Launching at an exceptionally friendly $39.99 is even better when you consider that Knack 2 feels like a much bigger game than the first. Knack 2 plays it safe, but it does so in the best way possible. It’s not an innovative action-platformer, but it stands as an example of an incredibly polished and fun example of the genre. In many ways, it feels like playing the PlayStation 4 for the first time again, only this time, I’m happy to say that Knack2 delivers. It seems that Mark Cerny still has a knack for creating mascot action-platformers.

[Source: Reddit]