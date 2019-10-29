Sony Trademarks PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9, and PS10 in Japan

Despite the PS5’s release being around a year out, Sony has filed several new trademarks in Japan for potential upcoming PlayStation consoles. The company trademarked “PS6,” “PS7,” “PS8,” PS9,” and “PS10.” It’s important to note that this does not confirm the existence of those PlayStation consoles or even a guarantee that the lineage of the PlayStation family will reach that far. Companies trademark certain terms to safeguard their branding, so it’s likely this is just a precautionary measure. (Editor’s Note: For example, Sony trademarked”PS4″ and “PS5” back in 2006, well before anyone was even thinking about the PS5.) It’s also worth noting that this trademark is specifically for Japan and does not go into effect in other regions. Still, this does indicate the company’s commitment to the brand for the foreseeable future.

It’ll likely be a while before we see the likes of a PS6 and beyond, but we do have the PS5 to look forward to at the end of 2020 in the meantime. Since Sony first discussed the PS5 officially in April 2019, we’ve gotten a ton of news pertaining to the upcoming console. We know it will play PS4 games in some way and it’ll include a solid-state drive, making loading screens take a fraction of the time. PS Now has been confirmed to work with PS5 as well.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions, like the system’s price (although Sony’s Mark Cerny said it will be “appealing“), what it will look like, how backwards compatibility will work, among other technical features.

It may be too early to start talking about the PS6, but at least we know Sony is at least thinking of the future. At the current rate of console releases, however, a hypothetical “PS10” wouldn’t release until about 2050, and a company’s plans can change a lot in 30 years.

What do you think of Sony’s recent trademarks? Do you think we’ll see a Playstation system beyond the PS5? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: Alis.to via Gematsu]