Of Course There’s Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Cup Noodles DLC

If you want to dress Noctis up in his Royal Raiment costume in Dissidia Final Fantasy NT then you’ll have to buy some cup noodles. Yes, once again Square Enix and the popular ramen company has teamed up once again. To get the outfit, players will just have to buy specially marked noodles that have Dissidia Final Fantasy NT branding on them. It’s noted that the codes will expire in 2028, so don’t take too long to redeem them.

Take a look at the outfit:

Here are the official details from the Nissin Cup Noodles website:

BUY CUP NOODLES. GET AN EXCLUSIVE NOCTIS ROYAL RAIMENT DOWNLOAD. The Original Nissin Cup Noodles is proud to partner with Square Enix once again for this exclusive Dissidia Final Fantasy NT content. Be sure to save your receipt to redeem your code*, and you could be battling 3v3 while looking sharper than The Engine Blade. * You must complete the steps described below between 01/02/2018 and 06/30/2018 to take advantage of this offer and receive a code. Codes will expire on 1/30/2028.

When Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases, there’ll be four separate versions that players can purchase. It’s a bit confusing, but thankfully we’ve got all the details:

Meanwhile, there are four separate SKUs of the game, with the most expensive being the $189.99 Ultimate Collector’s Edition. It features a 8.25″ tall figure of the Warrior of Light, a 15 track soundtrack, an 80-page artbook, the game’s season pass, and a unique box & SteelBook case. Other editions include the physical SteelBook Brawler Edition ($59.99), which is the standard physical pre-order version, the digital version (which comes with a mini-soundtrack and Nameless Warrior DLC), and the digital deluxe edition which has the season pass attached to it for $84.99.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases in January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Shoryuken]