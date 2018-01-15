ConcernedApe Talks Stardew Valley Multiplayer Update Progress

One of the most fan-requested features will soon become a reality in Stardew Valley. The game’s developer Eric Barone (better known as ConcernedApe) went to Twitter to give an update on the progress of Stardew Valley multiplayer. Barone says that the cooperative play is “really fun,” and that he’s “finished with the new content and have shifted all my attention to getting multiplayer ready!”

Check out the full Stardew Valley multiplayer update below:

4-player Stardew Valley LAN party at my house… it's really fun. It still needs some work, but the underlying network code is solid. Being in the same room and yelling at each other about what to do next, or if anyone has any stone, is great fun. Can't wait to share this pic.twitter.com/Sjxyd712BK — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 15, 2018

Also, I'm finished with the new content and have shifted all my attention to getting multiplayer ready! — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 15, 2018

For even more on the farming simulator, check out our Stardew Valley review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say:

Stardew Valley represents a major break from reality. It’s a game where things are simple, but there’s always something new to do. It’s a collector’s haven; a lover’s respite (at least until co-op arrives in the future). This will represent many things to many gamers. Yet the one thing it will remain for as long as people are around to play it, is a magnum opus of the indie developer. Stardew Valley is a game so completely full of content, that it is hard to fathom that it was created by a single person. With a ton of secrets to discover, and fishing, farming, mining, smelting, and even dating as activity options, this feels like a perfect mix of life simulation games of the past, with a decidedly modern take. Hopefully ConcernedApe continues in his relentless march to build the perfect game for this genre, and we can all share in the fruits of his tireless labor.

Stardew Valley is available now on consoles and PC.