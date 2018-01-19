Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Has an Awesome Opening Cinematic

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition came out earlier this week (you can download the update right now if you own the base game), and it brought with it a lot of changes. While it’s easy to focus on the new modes and mechanics the update brought, there’s one other part of the fighting game that is incredibly hype: its new opening. The four-minute opening is filled with iconic characters and some amazing cameos that will get any Street Fighter fan ready to fight. It just needs a song as good as “Indestructible” and then it’d be perfect.

Watch the Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition opening cinematic below:

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition contains all of the Season 1 and 2 DLC characters. It also includes an Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, and new V-Triggers for the entire roster. It’ll be available as a free update for existing owners (although they won’t get DLC they don’t own) or can be purchased for $39.99.

Here’s more on the updated title from Capcom:

First off, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will come with all 28 characters, which includes those from Season 1 and Season 2 – there’s still one more character that we’ll be announcing very soon. In order to introduce more variety in each match, all characters will receive a second V-Trigger you can choose before the match begins! It’s time to see what else your main character is capable of. We’ll be rolling out more details in the future. As previously stated, Arcade Mode will be present, but this isn’t your cookie cutter version. Being the #1 requested addition to Street Fighter V, we’re making sure it’ll be an experience rather than just a mode. As it’s our 30th anniversary year, we wanted to add even more to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition! Extra Battle Mode, V-Trigger moves, Gallery, and a UI design overhaul are among the features we can’t wait to show you in the future. There’s a lot of information to share with each of these new additions, so keep an eye out as we approach January.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Mode is out now for PlayStation 4 and PC.