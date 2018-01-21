Thunder’s Paul George Unveils Light-Up Shoes in Collaboration With PlayStation and Nike

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George has teamed up with PlayStation and Nike to unveil the PG-2 PlayStation Colorway. Inspired by PlayStation’s iconic symbols and the DualShock 4, the illuminating shoe is previewed in the video above. Check it out!

Here are some salient features per PlayStation Blog:

The tongues of the shoe sport the PG and PlayStation logos, which illuminate and pulsate blue just like when turning on the console

The back heel of the left shoe has a unique barcode that contains a PSN voucher code, which can be redeemed at PlayStation Store for a Paul George Dynamic Theme for your PS4

The colors of the sneaker pay homage to the buttons on the DualShock 4 controller

The iconic PlayStation symbols are embossed in patent leather on each shoe

The look of the PG Dynamic Theme is reflected in the sock liner on each shoe

Discussing his collaboration with PlayStation and Nike, George wrote:

Ask me what my favorite PlayStation memory is and I’ll tell you it’s when my dad got me a PS2 for Christmas. I’d been dropping hints left and right because I knew that was it. That was the next big thing. You could say the same with Nike. As a kid, I’d make sketches of what I wanted my Nike shoes to look like because it’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of. Now I have the opportunity to make something very special and personal to me with the help of two of my favorite brands.

The PG-2 PlayStation Colorway will be available globally on February 10.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]