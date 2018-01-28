PSN Status Update: Sony Says Gaming and Social Are Experiencing Issues

Another day, another issue with the PlayStation Network. For the third time this week there are once again issues with Sony’s online service, although this isn’t quite as severe as the last batch where every service was impacted. This time around Sony says that only the gaming and social aspects of the PlayStation Network are impacted (which are the most important considering people use their PlayStation 4 to primarily play video games).

Here’s the official update from the Sony status website:

Gaming And Social Affected Platforms: PS4

Affected Services: You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

Status: 01/28/2018, 10:48 AM

All of the rest of the PlayStation Network services are working as intended currnetly. That includes account management, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Vue, the PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Music. That’s still not much of a compensation for those that are unable to launch the games they purchased, as the most important service is the one that is impacted. It’s also the third time this week that the PlayStation Network has had issues, which is quite embarrassing for the company.

While the PlayStation Network is experiencing issues, you may receive a maintenance notification. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

Is PSN down for you right now? Let us know in the comments if you’re having any issues, and if you’re happy with the online service that Sony has players paying for.