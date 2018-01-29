Code Vein Hub Area & Important NPCs Detailed

Learn About Code Vein’s Central Hub Area and Important NPCs

Bandai Namco just released some rather interesting details about Code Vein. It all revolves around the game’s Home Base, which serves as Code Vein‘s central hub (I assume it’s also where players can enjoy Domino’s). Described as a “remodeled old chapel,” the area features several merchants and non-playable characters (NPCs) that the player can interact with. Three of these characters were detailed by Bandai Namco. First up is a character named Davis, who investigates an area called the Depth. The other two are merchants: Coco, who sells rare items, and Murasame, a weapon dealer that can also improve equipment by transforming. Finally, Bandai Namco revealed that players can raise their affinity with NPCs by undertaking specific quests. This will allow players to “acquire even more powerful items.”

View new screenshots of the Code Vein hub area and the aforementioned NPCs below:

For more on Code Vein, check out some new details about a new map and attack that were revealed recently:

The newest Blood Veil, the Ivy Blood Veil, unleashes a swift attack that produce thorns that emerge from the ground and pierce enemies from afar. The Ivy Blood Veil joins the previously announced Hound, Ogre, and Stinger Veils. All Blood Veils will offer their own attack power and range of use, and players will be able to swap out Veils as they go to allow for more strategic battles. As for the map, The Ridge of Frozen Souls is described as a “harrowing mountain pass” complete with limited visibility, narrow ledges, deep snow, and ice-covered caves. Players will also have to fight against a massive armored enemy found deep within the Ridge. The imposing enemy is fast, has rocket boosters attached to its back, and also comes equipped with a heavy shield to rush players down with.

Code Vein will release in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.