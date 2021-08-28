FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment invited a select few outlets to a preview event for Elden Ring, following which we’ve learned some more information about the game.

For starters, the developer has confirmed that players will be able to fast travel from anywhere and there will be multiple paths and endings. Additionally, Elden Ring has plenty of lore and optional encounters. According to IGN, players will discover the lore by interacting with “important characters.”

“Dark Souls, and maybe to a lesser extent Sekiro, you’d be picking up these pieces that talk about the world and allow the player to formulate an idea of the world itself and their place in it, they didn’t often talk to the characters and the people living in that world,” FromSoftware explained. “With Elden Ring, we have a large number of NPCs and a lot of major players in the story. “Things like that [lore through item text, for example] are going [to come from] talking to those important NPCs and those important characters, and that way we feel the player is going to learn more about the drama, more about the history of the world.”

Speaking of text, Elden Ring‘s text is being written by director Hidetaka Miyazaki, not George R.R. Martin, IGN further wrote. As previously revealed, Martin was involved in early development and helped to build the game’s world. But when it comes to the lore, Miyazaki is “at the forefront of the text, writing the text in the game.”

Elden Ring will release on January 21, 2022.

