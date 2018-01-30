PlayStation Store Global Update – January 30, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Kingdom Come: Deliverance ($59.99)(out 2-13)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame ($59.99)(out 2-13)

Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition ($69.99)(out 2013)

PSVR Games

Cold Iron ($19.99)

Out of Ammo ($14.99)

Pierhead Arcade ($13.49)

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO SHOCK TROOPERS ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO WORLD HEROES 2 JET ($7.99)

Briks 2 ($15.99)

Celeste ($19.99)

DISSIDIA® FINAL FANTASY® NT Day One Edition ($59.99)

DISSIDIA® FINAL FANTASY® NT Digital Deluxe Day One Edition ($84.99)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ ($59.99)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition ($94.99)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition ($109.99)

EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3 Champions Edition ($79.99)

Feral Fury ($9.99)

Laws of Machine ($5.99)

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD ($59.99)

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Railway Empire ($59.99)

SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition ($39.99)

Strikers Edge ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Wild Turkey Hunter ($14.99)

Wulverblade ($14.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Call of Duty®: WWII – The Resistance: DLC Pack 1 ($14.99)

Chess Ultra: Academy game pack ($5.99)

DISSIDIA® FINAL FANTASY® NT Season Pass ($29.99)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass ($34.99)

EA Sports UFC 3 Bruce Lee Bundle Pack ($5.99)

EA Sports UFC 3 Bruce Lee Asst Weight Class Fighters ($1.99 each)

EA Sports UFC 3 Point Packs ($0.99 for 100 and up to $99.99 for 12,000)

Gundam Versus DLC ($4.99 each)

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD DLC (Free and up)

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 MULTIPLAYER MAP PACK (Free)

Wolfenstein® II: The Diaries of Agent Silent Death ($9.99)

PS Vita Games

Time Recoil ($13.99)

