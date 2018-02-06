Report: Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Coming to PS4 This Holiday Season

While Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is only a couple of months away from release on PC, players without the ability to own a gaming PC can rest easy. According to a recent report from Game Informer, Deadfire will be makings its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch during the holiday season of 2018.

According to the report, the game will be ported over to consoles by developer Red Cerberus, with Versus Evil and Obsidian working together to publish the game. This will no doubt be music to players ears, as the original Pillars of Eternity is widely regarded as one of the better RPGs in recent memory. Obviously, not much else is known about the port, but with the release date for the PC version just around the corner, fans should keep their eyes and ears peeled for any new information from Obsidian.

For a brief overview of what Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is about and what features it has, check out below:

Pursue a rogue god over land and sea in the sequel to the multi-award-winning RPG Pillars of Eternity. Captain your ship on a dangerous voyage of discovery across the vast unexplored archipelago region of the Deadfire. Bend the world to your will, as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn. • Immerse yourself in a deeper single player RPG game experience – enriched with cutting edge technology and features, Deadfire builds on the foundation of classic D&D gameplay with vastly improved graphics, deeper game mechanics and a whole new hand-crafted adventure where choices truly matter. • Discover the new region of the Deadfire – plot your own course by ship and explore the rich and exotic islands of the archipelago region, discovering new places interacting with their inhabitants and engaging in a variety of quests at every port. • Build your party and customize your companions – choose from 7 different companions to join you on your quest and assign multiple classes and deeper abilities for each. Witness their personal relationships and interactions unfold with the addition of the new companion system. • Captain your ship across the seas – as your stronghold on the seas, your ship is much more than simply a vessel for exploring. Upgrade your ship and crew and choose what skills you improve in order to survive dangerous encounters along the way.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire will release on April 3, 2018 for PC, and is rumored to launch in the Holiday 2018 window for PlayStation 4.