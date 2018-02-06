Watch Five Minutes of Gameplay for The Fall Part 2: Unbound

Independent developers Over The Moon have released a brand new gameplay trailer for their upcoming game The Fall Part 2: Unbound. In it, we get a pretty good amount of gameplay footage, including how players will have to use various clues in the world to solve unique puzzles. You can check out the trailer below.

Taking place on a moving train, players will have to assist the rogue combat drone One, whose perceptual filters have been damaged, throughout the vehicle in order to repair his broken filters. As they travel through the train, players will need to switch between other hosts to solve puzzles, showcasing what makes The Fall Part 2 so interesting.

The game, which bills itself as a hybrid of “haunting metroidvania exploration” and point-and-click adventure puzzles, picks up right where the original game left off. Players will continue to follow the adventures of A.R.I.D., a rogue QI who has rewritten its protocol to follow one rule: save itself. With that goal in mind, A.R.I.D. now has the abilities to possess new hosts, including a posh butler, a service companion, and a mysterious combat drone known as “One”.

For more information on the upcoming The Fall Part 2: Unbound, check out below:

The Fall Part 2: Unbound is a hybrid of haunting metroidvania exploration merged with brain teasing point-and-click adventure puzzles and a healthy dose of chilling hard sci-fi. This sequel picks up right where its predecessor left off as we follow the exploits of A.R.I.D., a rogue AI who’s rewritten its protocol to follow one rule: “save myself”. The new parameters of A.R.I.D.’s programming have allowed her the ability to possess new hosts including a posh, reality-divorced Butler, a sexy service Companion and a mysterious combat drone, known as “One”.

The Fall Part 2: Unbound is set to launch on February 13, 2018.