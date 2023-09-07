Alan Wake 2 Reveals 11 Minutes of Gameplay Footage

There’s not much longer to wait until Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 finally drops, but in the meantime, there’s been some exclusive footage uploaded that shows off more gameplay from the anticipated sequel.

It’s been a long wait

After 13 years, horror fans are keen to see what’s in store for the follow up to 2010’s Alan Wake. This latest video published on IGN’s YouTube channel previews 11 minutes of play from the game itself.

This segment follows FBI Agent Saga Anderson in the earlier parts of Alan Wake 2. Over the next ten minutes or so, you’ll get to see some of the combat, puzzles, story elements, and, of course, the unsettling atmosphere of Bright Falls.

The upcoming sequel takes place nearly a decade and a half after the disappearance of the first game’s protagonist, the titular Alan Wake.

This installment has been in development for some time, with Remedy only acquiring the rights from Microsoft in 2019. This effectively paved the way for the second game, which is probably one of the most eagerly awaited horror sequels of this generation.

Sadly, Alan Wake 2 was delayed earlier this year, but not by much. Initially scheduled to launch on October 17, the studio pushed the date back ten days. This is perhaps due to the month’s busy schedule, with many games due to come out around the same time.

Alan Wake 2 releases just in time for Halloween on October 27 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.