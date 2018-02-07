Gal*Gun 2 Banned in Germany After Not Receiving Classification

Earlier today, it was revealed that Gal*Gun 2 has hit a stumbling in Germany, as the USK – the classifications board for the country – has refused to classify the upcoming game, essentially banning it from being sold. While the game can still be imported from elsewhere, until it receives a classification in Germany, it does make it a bit of a hassle for stores in the country to get the game.

This isn’t the first time that the USK has had trouble with certain Japanese titles, as within recent years, games like Criminal Girls 2 and Valkyrie Drive have also been “banned,” so to speak. What’s strange, as publisher PQube pointed out, is that Gal*Gun Double Peace successfully received a USK rating, so it is quite odd that the latest in the series didn’t meet the criteria.

Rice Digital reached out to PQube for comment, who had the following to say:

Today we have received word that Gal*Gun 2 has been refused classification in Germany. We’ll always try to get games through classification regardless of the possibility of it being denied, as we feel that everyone should have the right and the access to play the games they want to play. It is our opinion that disliking the content in a piece of entertainment or art, and voicing that dislike, is totally fine and even encouraged, but denying that work the right to exist in a market based on personal opinions and prejudices, is something we strongly disagree with. Unfortunately our appeal against this decision has been unsuccessful. Given that Gal*Gun: Double Peace did receive classification in Germany, we’re doubly disappointed that we cannot bring the highly-anticipated title to our fans in Germany. However, we will have to accept and respect the decision of the USK.

Gal*Gun 2 will release worldwide in Spring 2018.

[Source: Rice Digital]