Watch the Japanese Gameplay Trailer of New Gundam Breaker

Bandai Namco has uploaded a gameplay trailer for New Gundam Breaker in Japan. This is a direct feed version of the gameplay footage that was presented by the game’s producer Kotaro Usui at last month’s Taipei Game Show 2018.

As you can see in this trailer, New Gundam Breaker takes a wholly different direction from the past series titles by employing a 3-on-3 team battle system. It also has a brand-new Real-Time Customization system where you can pick up Gunpla parts dropped on the field and equip them right away. Parts composition will be an important factor in this game as each part has its own EX Skill.

New Gundam Breaker will have a school-based setting as it takes place in the Gunbre Academy High School. Students are forming teams to fight against others in Gunpla battles. One of the school’s students, Rinko Shakuno, will act as the live commentator for these matches, providing play-by-play commentary to players and spectators alike.

Bandai Namco Europe has also uploaded a separate English version gameplay trailer for the English-speaking audience a few days ago. New Gundam Breaker is currently under development using Unreal Engine 4 and will be released worldwide in 2018 exclusively on PlayStation 4.

[Source: Youtube]