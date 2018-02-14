4-Player Battle Game World of Warriors Releases Next Month

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to take warriors from all over the world, team them up, and battle it out in a series of arenas? If so, then you’ll enjoy World of Warriors, a brand new 4-player battle game coming to PlayStation 4 next month on March 21. You can check out a trailer for the game below.

As you can tell from the trailer, the game allows players to grab three friends and choose amongst a lineup of some of the greatest warriors in history, some of whom have been summoned to take on challenges in a multiplayer arena. Warriors range from Romans, Vikings, Samurai, Aztecs, all the way to the Spartans, and players will have to navigate various arenas that are packed with hazards. For a look at some of the locations coming to the game, check out below (via PlayStation Blog):

Coliseum Hack ‘n’ slash your enemies in the Coliseum! Impress the crowd with your combat skills, but watch out for the spinning fire totem or else you’ll get burned! Heroic Hills Picturesque and perfect Heroic Hills may seem, but don’t let your guard down! This is no picnic in the park, as those spinning whirlpool tornadoes can be fierce! The Sea of Night The sea can be a cruel mistress, and so can this arena! Watch out for the titan who swings his anchor. You might be in international waters, but you’re on his turf now! Midnight Forest Deep down in the dark woods, the Midnight Forest lays keep to an ancient tree who can aid warriors in their battles… but get on his wrong side and he’ll aid the enemy! White Wastes At the edge of the world and frozen in ice lay a host of woolly mammoths itching to escape! Only the most cunning warrior will figure out the trick to mastering the mammoths, earning some massive help on the battlefield! Whether you’re battling friends locally or wrecking warriors online, World of Warriors promises a multiplayer rumble the likes of which history has never seen.

World of Warriors will release on March 21, 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]